Shorts takes over late to send UC Davis past Lamar 77-68

LAS VEGAS — TJ Shorts II knocked down all 13 of his free throws and scored a career-high 25 to power UC Davis to a 77-68 victory over Lamar in a first-round game at the Las Vegas Classic on Friday.

Shorts took over in the final 5:32, scoring 13 of the final 20 points for the Aggies (8-4). Siler Schneider added 11 points, A.J. John scored 10 and UC Davis turned 17 Lamar turnovers into 30 points. The Aggies snapped a two-game skid, while Lamar dropped its third straight.

James Harrison matched his career high with 17 points off the bench for the Cardinals (8-4), while reserve Nick Garth hit three 3-pointers and scored 14. Colton Weisbrod added 12 points, while Josh Nzeakor scored 10 with both players snagging seven rebounds in the first meeting between the schools.

Lamar led 32-29 after Nzeakor's layup 27 seconds into the second half, but Garrison Goode hit a pair of baskets in a 9-2 run and the Aggies grabbed a 38-34 lead. After Nzeakor's tip-in knotted the score at 38, Shorts hit two free throws, Joe Mooney nailed a 3-pointer, Schneider hit a jumper and John had a 3 and a dunk and UC Davis led 50-40 and cruised from there.