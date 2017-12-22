Hal Bedsole, star on USC's 1962 national title team, dies

LOS ANGELES — Hal Bedsole, a consensus All-America receiver on Southern California's undefeated 1962 national championship team and a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, has died. He was 76.

USC said Bedsole died Friday in Arizona after being in declining health in recent years. His birthday was Thursday.

Bedsole caught 82 passes for 1,717 yards and 20 touchdowns from 1961-63 at USC, all school records at the time. The 6-foot-5, 221-pounder's 20.9 career average per reception remains a school record.

Nicknamed "Prince Hal" because of his self-assured, outspoken ways, Bedsole led the Trojans in receiving and scoring in 1961 (27 catches, 38 points) and 1962 (33 catches, 68 points). He was the first Trojan to have 200 receiving yards in a game (201 yards against California in 1962, a school record that stood for 21 years).