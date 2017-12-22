No. 13 Virginia beats Hampton 82-48

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Ty Jerome is rounding into form at just the right time for Virginia.

Following a five-game stretch where he didn't get into double figures and shot better than 33 per cent just once, the sophomore guard provided offence when his teammates weren't as the 13th-ranked Cavaliers defeated Hampton 82-48 on Friday night.

Jerome scored all 10 of his points in the first half with the Cavaliers (11-1) shooting poorly. His emergence is opportune as Virginia begins ACC play against Boston College on Dec. 30. He has started every game this season, but had his preseason workload managed as he dealt with a nagging foot injury.

"My confidence is exactly where it was in the games where I didn't shoot well and I didn't play well," Jerome said. "My confidence never wavers. It's just about coming out, being aggressive and making the right decisions."

After a cold start that saw the Cavaliers trail for 7 minutes of the first half, Jerome and Nigel Johnson traded 3-pointers and Isaiah Wilkins dunked to pull the Cavaliers even at 17-17. From there, they went on a 34-10 run wrapped around the halftime break to take control.

"One thing you have to understand about Virginia is they pay attention to detail," Hampton coach Edward Joyner Jr. said. "They don't miss an assignment. I told the guys, 'In that first 20 minutes, you didn't either.'"

The Cavaliers held Hampton to 20.6 per cent from the field in the second half while shooting 51.5 per cent themselves. Kyle Guy scored 12 of his game-high 15 points after the break after shooting 1 for 6 from the field in the first half.

"We want him to hunt the shot, be aggressive and, of course, take good shots," Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. "He really got going off a couple of out-of-bounds plays in the second half. It's rare to see a guy miss a few bad ones and he's one shot away from getting on a streak."

Virginia outscored Hampton (5-9) 34-10 in the paint, with Wilkins totalling six points, nine rebounds and three blocks as the Cavaliers outrebounded the Pirates 46-32. His most impactful play came with the game tied at 17 when he shadowed Hampton's Greg Heckstall for most of the shot clock, then outraced Austin Colbert to the long rebound at the opposite end of the court and called time out. Jerome made a corner 3 on the ensuing possession, and the Cavaliers never trailed again.

"What (Wilkins) did in the first half with his hustle and his heart, that's as good as it gets," Bennett said "That was my halftime talk. I said, 'That's what it is about. That's the hunger and the drive that I want.' I said about Isaiah, 'Let's all just hook our wagons to him and play with that kind of desire.'"