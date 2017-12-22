Fairfield gets past New Hampshire 78-68

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Tyler Nelson sank five 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 31 points to lead Fairfield to a 78-68 win over New Hampshire on Friday night.

Fairfield (5-6) edged on top for good with Jonathan Kasibabu's layup to make it 30-28 with under five minutes to play in the opening half. Nelson and Jonathan Kasibabu each sank a pair of free throws to pad the advantage before New Hampshire's Tanner Leissner answered with a bucket at the other end to stop the 6-0 spurt.

In the second half, New Hampshire (3-10) cut the gap to 60-57 with a pair of free throws from Iba Camara but it was as close as the Wildcats got the rest of the way.

Nelson, a senior, went 10 for 16 from the field and got 21 of his total points in the second half. Kasibabu added 10 points with perfect shooting, 4 for 4 from the field and both free-throw attempts.