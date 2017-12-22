LSU whips North Florida 104-52

BATON ROUGE, La. — Tremont Waters and Duop Reath each scored 15 points as LSU defeated North Florida 104-52 on Friday.

Waters and Reath were a combined 12 of 21 from the field. Waters, who made three 3-pointers, matched his season high in assists with 10. Reath, who made 7 of 12 field-goal attempts, grabbed nine rebounds.

"We had a really good pregame shoot-around this morning," Waters said. "We went after it like it was a practice. We went up and down. The dynamic of the team has changed recently. Coach (Will Wade) has been stressing on-the-ball defence. I did a good job this game after I did an okay job the last game."

The Tigers (8-3) outscored the Ospreys 34-4 over a 13-minute stretch of the first half. Reath scored 10 of his 15 points during that span. Brandon Sampson, who played for the first time in a month after spraining an ankle, scored five points in the surge as LSU went ahead 44-15.

Aaron Epps had 13 points and nine rebounds and Daryl Edwards scored 10 for the Tigers, who had not won a game by 50 points in 11 seasons.

"This was one of our more complete games," Wade said. "(Brandon) Sampson did a good job getting in off the bench. He changed the energy of the game, especially defensively. It was a positive to get him back out there. It's something we need to build off of."

Trip Day was the leading scorer for North Florida (5-10) with 11 points. The Ospreys made just 32 per cent of their field-goal attempts (19 of 60). North Florida was outscored in the paint 62-16 and outrebounded 50-29.

"We started 4 for 8 (from the field) and then LSU ramped it up," North Florida coach Matthew Driscoll said. "They did a great job of disrupting us. We went 1 for 18 with six turnovers in that streak. Then, LSU capitalized on the other end by sharing the ball. This is the first time this year that we looked beaten."

BIG PICTURE

North Florida: The Ospreys' problems against power conference teams continued Friday. North Florida has lost all six of its games against power teams by an average of 33.2 points. All six games have been on the road.