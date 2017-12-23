Jokic leads Nuggets to first win in Portland since 2013

"We didn't play a very good game. They won every quarter. We didn't do very many things well enough to come close to winning the game," Portland coach Terry Stotts said.

C.J. McCollum led Portland with 15 points, while Shabazz Napier had 14. Rookie Zach Collins scored a career-high 10 points, but fouled out after playing 18 minutes.

Gary Harris scored 17 points for Denver, but more important to Malone, he kept McCollum under wraps. On a night when the Lillard-less Blazers desperately needed McCollum, he shot just 3 of 11 during the first half.

"Any time C.J. was in the game, we had Gary match up with him. I thought Gary embraced the opportunity to guard him. He was relentless in his pursuit," Malone said.

The Nuggets led 52-41 at halftime as Jokic scored 18 first-half points. They separated themselves from Portland late in the second quarter with a 10-0 run.

Denver continued to punish Portland inside during the third quarter, as Chandler scored eight points and Jokic seven in taking an 80-66 lead. The Nuggets led by as many as 19 points during the third quarter.

Jokic drew his fourth foul early in the third quarter, but Malone said he was "not close" to pulling him from the game.

"I knew if I pulled him at that point, I felt things would go south very quickly," Malone said.

Portland was unable to get closer than 10 in the fourth.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Denver scored its first 16 baskets in the paint. ... Harris returned to the starting lineup after missing one game (elbow contusion). ... Denver avoided its first three-game losing streak of the season. It was also just the Nuggets' third win over Portland in the past five seasons.

Trail Blazers: Lillard is unlikely to play in Saturday's game at the Los Angeles Lakers, though Stotts said he would make the trip. ... Jake Layman, who has played the fewest games (13) and minutes (83) on the roster, made his first start of the season, and second of his two-year career. ... Maurice Harkless played for the first time in five games, scoring four points in 19 minutes.

By Nick Daschel, The Associated Press