Washington overcomes sloppiness, holds off Montana 66-63

Washington won its sixth straight in the series. Montana's last victory over the Huskies came in 1994 in a game played in Missoula.

Washington had every chance to pull away and could never create enough of a cushion to be comfortable. Akoh's rebound follow basket and Rorie's driving layup with 5:03 remaining pulled the Grizzlies within 61-60. Akoh grabbed another offensive rebound on Montana's next possession and his basket underneath gave the Griz their first lead since late in the first half.

Nowell answered with a 15-footer with 3:01 left and it was the last made shot by either team. Montana appeared to take the lead on Oguine's driving layup with 1:13 left, but he was called for an offensive foul. Washington was called for a shot-clock violation — its third straight possession with a turnover — and the Griz had the ball with 43 seconds left down one.

Rorie got into the lane as the shot clock was winding down, but his driving attempt was challenged and missed with 17 seconds left. Washington got the rebound and Crisp was fouled. Crisp made 1 of 2 free throws for a 64-62 lead and then fouled Oguine at the other end with 5 seconds left.

"Before January we've won some close games and we're lucky tonight we didn't let one bite us," Hopkins said. "But I've got to give our guys a lot of credit. They made the plays they had to."

WRIGHT STUFF

Washington went with just a seven-man rotation because of Wright's effort. The freshman made 4 of 8 shots and played 26 minutes. He was critical during a four-minute stretch of the second half where he scored nine of Washington's 11 points.

BIG PICTURE

Montana: The Griz will lament their turnovers, especially in the closing minutes. Montana committed 20 turnovers and had 11 shots blocked by Washington. The 20 turnovers tied a season-high.

Washington: The Huskies got a scare when Nowell appeared to twist his ankle midway through the second half. He stayed down on the court for a few moments before limping off. He returned with 5:03 left. It wasn't Nowell's best night even before being injured. The freshman was just 6-of-16 shooting.

UP NEXT

Montana: The Griz open Big Sky play next Thursday at Northern Arizona.

Washington: The Huskies open conference play next Friday at USC.

By Tim Booth, The Associated Press