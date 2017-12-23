Britton earns 1st point as Swansea, Palace draw 1-1

SWANSEA, Wales — Player-coach Leon Britton's first game in charge of Swansea ended in a 1-1 home draw against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Swansea had put the club veteran in temporary charge after firing Paul Clement on Wednesday.

Luka Milivojevic sent Palace ahead on the hour but substitute Jordan Ayew rescued a point 13 minutes from time with a powerful 20-yard (meter) drive. It was Ayew's second goal of the season, with his previous league strike coming against Palace at Selhurst Park in August.

Britton oversaw a vastly improved display from last-place Swansea which had scored only 10 goals in 18 games under Clement this season.