WR Maclin inactive for Ravens vs Colts

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have placed receiver Jeremy Maclin on the inactive list for their game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Maclin did not practice in the days leading up to Saturday's matchup after he got hurt last Sunday in Cleveland. He has 40 catches for 440 yards and three touchdowns.

The Ravens' inactive list also included defensive ends Chris Wormley and Bronson Kaufusi, linebacker Tim Williams, tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, guard Maurquice Shakir and cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste.

Running back Terrance West was on the active roster on game day for the first time since Oct. 5.