Chatman's 30 carries BC past Richmond 78-73 in overtime

Chatman's 3 gave BC a 73-71 edge. Bowman's from the right wing made it 76-71 with 54 seconds left.

"They made a nice play," Mooney said of Bowman's trey. "I wish we could have handled that a little bit differently, so we weren't in that position."

Fore's baseline drive tied the game at 66 with 24.8 seconds left in regulation. BC's Steffon Mitchell missed a 3 from the left corner at the buzzer, sending it to OT.

Jacob Gilyard's 3-point play had given the Spiders a 61-59 lead, their first of the game, but Bowman followed with a 3-point play.

Chatman's free throw made it 63-61, but Nick Sherod nailed a 3 from the right corner on the next possession.

Chatman then hit his sixth 3-pointer of the game, making it 66-64.

BIG PICTURE

Richmond: The Spiders have opened the season with a tough schedule — ranked 37th in the RPI. Combined with a nice effort against BC, it should help them when they get into Atlantic 10 play.

"We've played a challenging schedule for such a young team and it's hard when there are not tangible results that are positive," Mooney said.

Boston College: After navigating through their nonconference schedule with just three losses and an upset over then-No. 1 and previously unbeaten Duke, the Eagles should have confidence for their Atlantic Coast Conference schedule. A win in one of their first few games is important to keep a good flow going this season.

"We have 10 wins before Christmas and that's what you want," Christian said. "You want to give yourself a chance to get to the post-season."

LIMPING

Robinson came up favouring his left leg after hitting the floor early in the opening half and saw limited action the remainder of the half. He was looked at quickly by the trainer and remained on the bench with two fouls until late in the half. He started the second.

YOUNG AT HEART

Richmond's top four scorers entering Saturday were either freshmen or sophomores, with two in each year.

FAST START

Behind Chatman's 6-for-7 shooting (4 of 5 on 3s), BC pulled to a 31-14 lead 12 1/2 minutes into the game before Richmond closed the first half by scoring 19 of the final 27 points.

UP NEXT

Richmond: Hosts Davidson on Saturday in its A-10 opener.

Boston College: Returns to ACC play Saturday at Virginia.

By Ken Powtak, The Associated Press