Northern Illinois Bowl History

Dec. 23, 2015 Poinsettia Bowl_Boise State 55, Northern Illinois 7
Dec. 23, 2014 Boca Raton Bowl_Marshall 52, Northern Illinois 23
Dec. 26, 2013 Poinsettia Bowl_Utah State 21, Northern Illinois 14
Jan. 1, 2013 Orange Bowl_Florida State 31, Northern Illinois 10
Jan. 8, 2012 GoDaddy.Com Bowl_Northern Illinois 38, Arkansas State 20
Dec. 18, 2010 Humanitarain Bowl_Northern Illinois 40, Fresno State 17
Jan. 2, 2010 International Bowl_South Florida 27, Northern Illinois 3
Dec. 28, 2008 Independence Bowl_Louisiana Tech 17, Northern Illinois 10
Dec. 19, 2006 Poinsettia Bowl_TCU 37, Northern Illinois 7
Dec. 30, 2004 Silicon Valley Bowl_Northern Illinois 34, Troy 21
Dec. 17, 1983 California Bowl_Northern Illinois 20, Cal St.-Fullerton 13
By The Associated Press
Dec. 23, 2015 Poinsettia Bowl_Boise State 55, Northern Illinois 7
Dec. 23, 2014 Boca Raton Bowl_Marshall 52, Northern Illinois 23
Dec. 26, 2013 Poinsettia Bowl_Utah State 21, Northern Illinois 14
Jan. 1, 2013 Orange Bowl_Florida State 31, Northern Illinois 10
Jan. 8, 2012 GoDaddy.Com Bowl_Northern Illinois 38, Arkansas State 20
Dec. 18, 2010 Humanitarain Bowl_Northern Illinois 40, Fresno State 17
Jan. 2, 2010 International Bowl_South Florida 27, Northern Illinois 3
Dec. 28, 2008 Independence Bowl_Louisiana Tech 17, Northern Illinois 10
Dec. 19, 2006 Poinsettia Bowl_TCU 37, Northern Illinois 7
Dec. 30, 2004 Silicon Valley Bowl_Northern Illinois 34, Troy 21
Dec. 17, 1983 California Bowl_Northern Illinois 20, Cal St.-Fullerton 13
By The Associated Press
Dec. 23, 2015 Poinsettia Bowl_Boise State 55, Northern Illinois 7
Dec. 23, 2014 Boca Raton Bowl_Marshall 52, Northern Illinois 23
Dec. 26, 2013 Poinsettia Bowl_Utah State 21, Northern Illinois 14
Jan. 1, 2013 Orange Bowl_Florida State 31, Northern Illinois 10
Jan. 8, 2012 GoDaddy.Com Bowl_Northern Illinois 38, Arkansas State 20
Dec. 18, 2010 Humanitarain Bowl_Northern Illinois 40, Fresno State 17
Jan. 2, 2010 International Bowl_South Florida 27, Northern Illinois 3
Dec. 28, 2008 Independence Bowl_Louisiana Tech 17, Northern Illinois 10
Dec. 19, 2006 Poinsettia Bowl_TCU 37, Northern Illinois 7
Dec. 30, 2004 Silicon Valley Bowl_Northern Illinois 34, Troy 21
Dec. 17, 1983 California Bowl_Northern Illinois 20, Cal St.-Fullerton 13
By The Associated Press