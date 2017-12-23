Polite scores 24 as Radford defeats UC Davis 72-62 in OT

LAS VEGAS — Ed Polite Jr. scored a season-high 24 points, including 10 in overtime when Radford was perfect in 13 tries at the foul line, to defeat UC Davis 72-62 and give coach Mike Jones his 100th win on Saturday in the championship of the Las Vegas Invitational.

UC Davis appeared on the verge of rallying for a win, coming from seven points down midway through the second half to twice take the lead in the last 2:34. Radford went without scoring for five minutes, missing nine in a row, as Davis rallied with two blocked shots and three fastbreak layups off steals.

But in the last 30 seconds of regulation, Polite blocked a shot and Donald Hicks hit a 3-pointer on the other end to tie 55-55. Polite then scored off the opening tip in overtime and the Highlanders (7-6) didn't look back. Polite is Radford's first 20-point scorer this season and also blocked four shots.

Chima Moneke led Davis with 19 points, and TJ Shorts II added 16 with five steals.