Ducks throttle sloppy Penguins 4-0

"We made some big mistakes," Crosby said. "Sometimes you can make those and get away with them and tonight they were big ones, some Grade A chances that we ended up giving up the other way."

Two days after an emotionally charged shootout victory over Columbus that the Penguins hoped would be the start of a surge needed to get back in the mix, they instead fell into an all-too familiar pattern of questionable decision-making that ended with their goaltenders exposed and an early deficit.

"When you go down two goals early, it makes for an uphill battle and there's been a lot of those lately," coach Mike Sullivan said.

Kase pounced when a lazy and inaccurate cross-ice pass by Kris Letang intended for teammate Brian Dumoulin instead hit the boards behind Dumoulin and bounced toward the middle of the ice. Kase jumped on it, split Dumoulin and Letang and flipped a shot by Murray to put Anaheim up just 3:10 into the game.

Rakell doubled the lead when he took the puck away from newly acquired defenceman Jamie Oleksiak and slipped a shot by Murray that trickled between the goalie's pads just past the midway point of the first period.

The Penguins had an early power-play chance in the second, but the momentum vanished quickly. Brandon Montour's clear for Anaheim skipped by Crosby and went right to Cogliano. He broke in alone and beat Murray between the legs to make it 3-0 at 3:42, and Murray skated to the bench in favour of Tristan Jarry.

While Jarry allowed only Fowler's power-play goal with just 3.4 seconds to go in the second, the damage was already done, leaving the 502nd consecutive sellout crowd at PPG Paints Arena to boo another listless night.

"We show signs of it where we put some games together where we're playing to the identity that this group has had success with," Sullivan said. "But we haven't done it nearly consistently enough this year."

NOTES: The Ducks finished their road trip 3-2-1. ... Anaheim went 1 for 2 on the power play. The Penguins were 0 for 2 with the man advantage. ... Pittsburgh scratched D Matt Hunwick and C Dominik Simon. ... Anaheim scratched Ds Korbinian Holzer and Andy Welinski and F Dennis Rasmussen.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Begin a three-game homestand next Wednesday against Vegas.

Penguins: Face Columbus for the second time in less than a week on Wednesday. Pittsburgh beat the Blue Jackets 3-2 in a shootout on Dec. 21.

By Will Graves, The Associated Press