Scott scores 18 in Wizards' 130-103 win over skidding Magic

TIP-INS

Magic: Fournier (ankle) sat out his eighth straight game. Gordon (calf) missed his fourth in a row, and F Jonathan Isaac (ankle) was out for a second consecutive game. Orlando coach Frank Vogel wouldn't guess how long they'll be out. "We've got two days until the next game," Vogel said. "There's a chance they're all back. There's a chance none of them are back." ... Ross hasn't played since injuring a knee Nov. 29. ... The Magic briefly led in the first quarter. They hadn't led in their previous 15 quarters.

Wizards: Brooks said Wall, who missed nine games with a left knee injury and played just 16 minutes Friday night, won't be on a minutes restriction soon. By the time Washington plays its next set of back-to-back games (Jan. 5-6), Brooks won't have to worry about Wall's minutes, he said. ... Wall and Morris were assessed technical fouls in the first five minutes.

MISSING VUCEVIC

Without Vucevic, the team's third-leading scorer and top rebounder, Vogel said Bismack Biyombo would get the bulk of the playing time.

"You feel bad for him," Vogel said. "I don't feel bad for our team and for what we're trying to get accomplished. We can't hang our heads and look at all the guys we have out."

Vucevic reacted with relatively little emotion.

"I've never been a part of a team with this many injuries," he said. "We can't catch a break from injuries at all."

BALANCED SCORING

Washington's starters and reserves each contributed 65 points.

"We have so many guys who can shoot the ball," Beal said. "When we're moving it and get body movement and player movement and ball movement, that's great for us rather than just iso ball."

GREAT SCOTT

Scott, who was 9 for 10 from the field on Dec. 15 against the Los Angeles Clippers and 11 for 15 against New Orleans on Tuesday, hit seven of his eight field goal attempts.

Scott, who is in his sixth season, says it's the best he's played in his career.

"Healthy, confidence, work on my game a lot," he said. "With a lot of repetition comes confidence."

UP NEXT

Magic: At the Miami Heat on Tuesday

Wizards: At the Boston Celtics on Monday. Washington plays on Christmas, New Year's Eve and Easter in the regular season for the first time.

By Rich Dubroff, The Associated Press