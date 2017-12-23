Gill scores winner, Americans top Rocket 3-1

LAVAL, Que. — Sahir Gill snapped a tie midway through the third period as the Rochester Americans topped the Laval Rocket 3-1 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Kevin Porter scored a short-handed goal and added an assist and Garret Ross had the other for Rochester (19-6-6), which has won four straight.

Chris Terry had the lone goal for the Rocket (11-14-7).

Americans goaltender Adam Wilcox stopped 33 shots. Laval's Micahel McNiven made 26 saves.