Evans, Gasol help Grizzlies defeat Clippers 115-112

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies haven't won many games lately, and those few victories have featured drama in the closing seconds.

Tyreke Evans had 30 points and 11 assists, Marc Gasol had 17 points and a season-high 15 rebounds and Memphis snapped a three-game losing streak with a 115-112 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

The Clippers had the ball with a chance to tie in the closing 21 seconds, but a tough Memphis defence forced a bad pass from Lou Williams, and Evans ran the ball down in the backcourt as the horn sounded. The victory was only the third for Memphis in the last 22 games. In each, the opponents failed to convert shots for a tie or victory on the final possession.

"You take the win any way that you can," Memphis interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. "We've got to be better in those moments, though."

Austin Rivers had 38 points, his second straight game setting a career high, while Williams finished with 36. But no other Clippers player reached double figures. DeAndre Jordan, the league's leading rebounder, had 18 boards.

"It was a great comeback at the end when you're down that many," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said.

Memphis had its largest lead of the game with 5 minutes left, 109-93, before Austin Rivers and Williams began chipping into the advantage. Eventually, the guards helped craft a 19-6 run, pulling the Clippers within 115-112 with 1:00 left after a 3-pointer from Williams. After a couple missed attempts by Memphis, Doc Rivers called timeout with 21 seconds left. But Los Angeles never got off a shot in the ensuing possession.

"I didn't like the last play at all," the Clippers coach said. "I thought we were looking for the 3, which we wanted, but we also could have gotten a quick 2. But we basically just dribbled the clock out."

Memphis has struggled in at least one quarter in games throughout the losing skid. This time, Memphis used a strong third quarter to stretch its 63-59 halftime lead to as many as 12. The 16-point advantage in the closing 5 minutes was enough of a cushion for Memphis.

For the Clippers, playing the second night of a back-to-back after a win in Houston on Friday, there wasn't quite enough energy to overcome the deficit.