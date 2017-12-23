Childs, BYU pull away late for 73-52 win over Texas Southern

PROVO, Utah — Yoeli Childs scored 12 of his 19 points in the final seven minutes and BYU used two big second-half runs to pull away for a 73-52 win over Texas Southern on Saturday night.

TJ Haws added 11 points for BYU (11-2). The Cougars have won eight in a row.

Jashire Hardnett scored five points during a 7-0 run to close the first half that gave BYU a 31-28 lead at the break. Lamont Walker's 3-pointer pulled Texas Southern (0-13) within three points about 3 1/2 minutes into the second half, but the Tigers missed 4 of 5 from the field and committed three turnovers as BYU scored 12 of the next 14 points to make it 48-35 with 12 minutes to go. Walker hit two more 3s and Marquis Salmon made a jumper to trim the deficit to seven points, but the Cougars answered with a 19-5 run that made it 69-48, after a jumper by Childs, with four minutes remaining.

Walker had 16 points, Donte Clark scored 15 and Salmon 10 for Texas Southern. The Tigers were without three starters, including Demontrae Jefferson. The 5-foot-7 sophomore, who missed the game after his father was killed this week, averages 23.4 points per game — tied for eighth most in Division I.