Harkless leads Trail Blazers to 95-92 win over Lakers

"They just had a little more grit than us," said Lakers guard Josh Hart, who had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Portland used a 10-2 run over the final 1:38 of the third quarter to tie the game. Napier hit a 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds left to make it 70-all and missed a shot at the buzzer after stealing the ball from Julius Randle.

"We just let them hang around too long," Ball said. "We had opportunities to blow the game out and we never took those opportunities"

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: McCollum and Napier combed for 17 points in the second after making all seven shots from the field. . F Noah Vonleh was inactive with a right hand injury.

Lakers: Kuzma was 6 of 19 from the field after shooting 58 per cent (47 for 81) in his previous five games. ... C Brook Lopez missed his third consecutive game with a sprained right ankle.

SEASON'S BEATINGS

Trail Blazers C Jusuf Nurkic was inadvertently backhanded by Randle on a layup in the first quarter. Nurkic was down on the court for several minutes holding his face. He had four points, two rebounds and one assist before exiting, and did not score again despite returning late in the second quarter.

Ball went to the locker room late in the second quarter with a shoulder injury, but was able to play though it. He said he felt a "pop" but expects to be available on Christmas.

INGRAM HOBBLED

Ingram didn't play because of a bruised right quadriceps and tendinitis in his left quadriceps, and Lakers coach Luke Walton said the second-year forward was day to day.

Ingram played 35 1/2 minutes against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, his lightest workload during a busy eight-day stretch. Los Angeles also played road games at New York and Cleveland, a home game against Golden State and a game at Houston before playing in Oakland.

"He's been playing a lot of minutes and putting on a heavy load for us, so part of our responsibility is to do injury prevention with our guys," Walton said.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Host the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

Lakers: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

___

More AP basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

By Dan Greenspan, The Associated Press