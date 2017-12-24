Charlie Austin charged with violent conduct by FA

LONDON — Southampton forward Charlie Austin was charged with violent conduct by the Football Association on Sunday after he was accused of deliberately kicking Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl in the face during their 1-1 draw in the English Premier League a day earlier.

The Danish 'keeper had gathered the ball in his area when Austin arrived and struck him in the face with his right boot as he ran past. Neither the referee nor his assistants saw the incident and no action was taken against Austin at the time.

Austin scored his fifth goal in five starts in the game before departing with a hamstring injury.

Huddersfield manager David Wagner had no doubt the Southampton forward intended to injure Lossl.