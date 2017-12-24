Playoff-bound Panthers riding high behind opportunistic 'D'

The Panthers struggled at times on Sunday, allowing six plays of 25 or more yards and Jameis Winston threw for 367 yards and a touchdown.

"In my opinion we played kind of slow," Addison said. "If we want to continue to win we've got to play better. ... We can improve on defence and we will improve."

But there's no denying the pass rush is there.

The Panthers came into the game tied for third in the league in sacks. They now have 49 on the season. Peppers has 11, Addison 10 1/2 and Short, a defensive tackle, has 7 1/2 this season for Carolina.

Wes Horton has 5 1/2 sacks, including three strip-sacks for turnovers.

"Those guys up front played so well and so hard and they make our job on the back end easy," said Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly. "Anytime you get pressure like that and get a guy off their spot it makes our job easy and I'm glad there is a big group of our guys that play well."

The Panthers can't afford to let up.

They visit a Falcons team next Sunday that will be playing for their playoff lives.

Earlier this season Carolina beat Atlanta 20-17, despite allowing Matt Ryan to throw for 313 yards and two touchdowns.

The good news for the Panthers is outside linebacker Thomas Davis will be back on the field after missing Sunday's game. The Georgia native is serving a one-game suspension for his hit last week on Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera likes that his team has some incentive.

"If we win and something crazy happens with New Orleans, I think we win the division," Rivera said. "There is still a chance. There is still hope. Sometimes that's all we need."

___

By Steve Reed, The Associated Press