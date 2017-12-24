Lions stumble out of contention, lose to Bengals 26-17

The head coach was the focus on the other side, too. Marvin Lewis is finishing his 15th season in Cincinnati with no contract beyond the next few weeks. He tried to get an off-season extension from owner Mike Brown, but they couldn't agree.

Now, it appears he's on the way out. If that's the case, his final game at Paul Brown Stadium was at least upbeat.

"I guess everybody's been writing me off," said Lewis, who has been cryptic about his plans.

Some takeaways from the Bengals' win:

STAFFORD'S STREAK SNAPPED

In his three previous games, Stafford completed 80 per cent of his passes overall. The Lions' offence never got into a rhythm against the Bengals. His passer rating of 69.1 was his lowest in six games.

"Sometimes it's not going to be easy," Stafford said. "For some reason or another, we didn't score enough points."

DISAPPOINTING RETURN

Jones was one of the Bengals' top receivers for four seasons. He was hoping to have a big game in his return, but was limited to three catches for 50 yards. He topped 1,000 yards receiving for the season.

"It really doesn't mean anything right now," Jones said.

GIO'S BIG DAY

Giovani Bernard became the Bengals' featured back when Joe Mixon left the game in the first quarter with an injured left ankle. Bernard ran for a season-high 116 yards, including a clinching 12-yard touchdown with 1:54 to go. He also caught a team-high seven passes for 52 yards.

It was by far his best game since he returned from a torn ACL suffered midway through last season.

"I knew when I went down last year it was only a matter of time before I came back ready to go," said Bernard, whose previous high this season was 77 yards rushing.

EMPTY SEATS

The 65,000-seat stadium was half-empty for the kickoff. The Bengals sold 47,732 tickets, though many went unused. It was their smallest announced crowd since 2011. There was little reaction when Lewis' name was mentioned during pregame introductions.

ONE MORE TIME

The Lions finish the season by hosting the eliminated Packers. They're 3-4 at home this season. Detroit won at Green Bay 30-17 on Nov. 6.

The Bengals play at Baltimore, which is in the thick of the AFC playoff chase. The Ravens opened the season with a 20-0 win at Paul Brown Stadium.

By Joe Kay, The Associated Press