Fresno State beats Houston 33-27 in the Hawaii Bowl

Houston tied it at 13 midway through the third quarter on Novikoff's 42-yard field goal, but the Bulldogs pulled back ahead with McMaryion's 6-yard touchdown run on third down to highlight a nine-play, 75-yard drive with 4:21 remaining in the third.

Camacho lined up a 24-yard field goal attempt late in the third quarter, but it was blocked by Houston's Jeremy Winchester and returned 94 yards for a touchdown by Alexander Myres.

The Bulldogs took the lead for good on Camacho's 26-yard field goal with 13:57 left to play and stretched the lead to 26-20 with his 33-yarder with six minutes remaining.

Jaron Bryant's 44-yard interception return off a deflection with 3:49 wrapped up the win for Fresno State. D'Eriq King's pass was batted up in the air by defensive end Robert Stanley and fell into the hands of Bryant, who manoeuvred his way along the left sideline for the score.

King's 2-yard scoring strike to Linell Bonner in the final minute closed out the scoring.

KeeSean Johnson caught eight passes for 95 yards for Fresno State and went over the 1,000-yard mark for the season.

Steven Dunbar, one of two senior receivers for the Cougars, had seven receptions for 168 yards.

McMaryion and Dunbar were selected as the game's most valuable players for each team.

It was the first meeting between the teams.

THE TAKEAWAY

Houston: The Cougars brought the second-best completion percentage in the country at 70.1 per cent. King completed 23 of his 43 pass attempts (53.5 per cent) for 269 yards with an interception

Fresno State: The Bulldogs entered allowing 116.6 rushing yards per game, the fifth-best mark in FBS. They held the Cougars to 72 rush yards — well below their per-game average of 175.5 — on 30 carries, an average of just 2.4 yards per attempt.

UP NEXT

Houston, which must replace five starters on each side of the ball, will open its 2018 campaign on the road, but not far from home, when it visits Rice on Sept. 1.

Fresno State will lose a total of five starters from this year's squad. It will start off coach Jeff Tedford's sophomore season at his alma mater at home against Idaho on Sept. 1.

By Kalani Takase, The Associated Press