Cancer survivor Quessenberry makes debut for Texans

Some things to know about Pittsburgh's win over the Texans:

STEPPING UP

The Steelers were encouraged that the offence performed so well in its first game without NFL leading receiver Antonio Brown, who sat out with a calf injury. Pittsburgh scored more than 30 points for the fourth time this season despite missing one of the league's top players.

"I think when A.B. comes back he's going to be that extra, added dimension that guys have to prepare for," running back Le'Veon Bell said. "And I think having A.B. out of the lineup will give guys like Martavis (Bryant) and JuJu (Smith-Schuster) and Eli (Rogers) a little opportunity to go out there and get more experience learning different positions."

ONE MORE QUARTERBACK?

Hopkins, who was drafted in 2013, has caught at least one touchdown pass from 10 quarterbacks. When Taylor Heinicke entered the game briefly on Monday when T.J. Yates was being evaluated for a concussion, he thought he might add a name to the list.

"I was hoping No. 8 stayed in so I could get a touchdown from him just to add up the amount of quarterbacks I've had (TD passes from)," Hopkins joked.

Despite Houston's quarterback problems, Hopkins leads the NFL with a franchise-record 13 touchdown catches, and his 1,378 yards receiving are second in the NFL behind Brown.

GETTING A BREAK

Pittsburgh clinched a first-round bye with Monday's win, and for many players it will be a much-needed break before the playoffs begin. Bell is among those really looking forward to a breather after leading the NFL with 321 carries this season.

"I think the greatest part of the season for real is that we had a bye early like Week 9," he said. "So we played eight games and we had a bye and we're going to play another eight games to get another bye. So it kind of worked out perfectly."

SO MANY TARGETS

When Ben Roethlisberger connected with Justin Turner on a 5-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter he became the 10th player that he'd thrown a TD pass to this season. With Brown out on Monday, Roethlisberger completed passes to six players.

"It was fun spreading the ball around to everybody today," he said. "I'm really proud of the way they stepped up."

By Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press