South Africa wins toss and bats vs. Zimbabwe in 4-day test

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa — Stand-in South Africa captain AB de Villiers won the toss and chose to bat against Zimbabwe on Tuesday in cricket's first four-day test.

The game at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth is also be the first day-night test to be played in South Africa.

De Villiers leads South Africa after regular skipper Faf du Plessis was ruled out with illness.

Fast bowler Dale Steyn was due to return to test cricket for the first time in over a year but was also a late withdrawal from the team with a virus. There is a return from injury, however, for fellow seamer Vernon Philander.