Panthers' Damiere Byrd out rest of season with leg injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers say starting wide receiver Damiere Byrd will miss the remainder of the season with a lower leg injury.

He has been placed on injured reserve.

Byrd was injured in Carolina's 22-19 win over Tampa Bay on Sunday. Earlier in the game Byrd had a key 103-yard kickoff return for a touchdown — the longest TD in franchise history — to give Carolina the lead.

He has also given the team a needed boost at receiver.