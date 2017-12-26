US dominates Denmark to open world junior championship

Artur Kayumov and Vladislav Syomin scored late in the third period for Russia. Marsel Sholokhov and Alexei Polodyan scored in the first period.

Also Tuesday, Boris Katchouk had a goal and an assist as Canada beat Finland 4-2.

Katchouk's linemate Taylor Raddysh scored and added an assist for Canada, while Drake Batherson had the eventual winner and Sam Steel scored a goal.

Carter Hart made 29 saves for the win.

Canadian defenceman Cal Foote made a heads-up play late in the third period when he dove behind his goalie, swatting the puck away just as it touched the goal line, bouncing it off the post and out.

A video review at the next stoppage of play upheld the no-goal call on the ice.

"I wasn't sure I had it. The puck was on its side," Foote said. "But looking back at the replay, it was close but I was pretty sure I got it."

It was the second video review that went Canada's way in the game. Katchouk's opening score was also upheld after Finnish head coach Jussi Ahokas challenged it for goalie interference.

Aleksi Heponiemi and Henri Jokiharju replied for Finland, while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 28 of 32 shots.

In another preliminary round game, Lias Andersson scored twice for Sweden in a 6-1 win over Belarus.

Elias Pettersson and Erik Brannstrom each added a goal and an assist. Glenn Gustafsson and Jens Boqvist scored Sweden's other two goals. Alexander Nylander, Rasmus Dahlin and Fredrik Karlstrom had two assists apiece.

Yegor Sharangovich scored for Belarus. Andrei Grishenko stopped 31 shots.

By Jonah Bronstein, The Associated Press