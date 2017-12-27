Tuesday's Games

Sports 12:45 AM

Tuesday's Games

World Junior Hockey Championship

At Buffalo, N.Y.

Canada 4 Finland 2

Czech Republic 5 Russia 4

Sweden 6 Belarus 1

United States 9 Denmark 0

---

Spengler Cup

At Davos, Switzerland

Canada 5 Mountfield HK 3

Switzerland 6 Dinamo Riga 1

---

AHL

Belleville 2 Toronto 1

---

NBA

Dallas 98 Toronto 93

Detroit 107 Indiana 83

Miami 107 Orlando 89

Chicago 115 Milwaukee 106

San Antonio 109 Brooklyn 97

Denver 107 Utah 83

Phoenix 99 Memphis 97

L.A. Clippers 122 Sacramento 95

---

By The Canadian Press

