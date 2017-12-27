Warriors winning minus Curry; can they lose once he's back?

"I think they are an absolute legitimate contender," Van Gundy said. "I think the Western Conference finals will have the two best teams in it and I think whoever comes out of that will win the championship."

AND IN THE EAST

After Boston followed Cleveland's loss on Christmas, there was a new team leading the East.

Toronto's stay was short, as the Raptors lost 98-93 Tuesday in Dallas to fall back behind the Celtics by percentage points. But the Raptors did enough before that to convince at least one rival they belonged in the discussion with the top teams in the conference.

The Raptors had just swept a home-and-home series from Philadelphia, improving to 12-1 in Toronto.

"I said when I left, they just don't really (get) talked about like they should be talked about," 76ers coach Brett Brown said Monday. "They've won 12 out of 13, they've got an All-Star backcourt, (Serge) Ibaka is the real deal as a power forward, and you know they've been with each other for a while."

Toronto was dominant during those 13 games, averaging 113.9 points and outscoring teams by an average of 13.6 points. DeMar DeRozan was East player of the week last week after averaging 34 points.

He was limited to eight points on 3-for-16 shooting Tuesday. The Raptors will try to bounce back Wednesday at Oklahoma City — where Russell Westbrook was the West's player of the week.

COMING UP THIS WEEK

— Houston at Boston, Thursday. The Celtics (16 games) and Rockets (14) had the NBA's longest winning streaks this season.

— New York at San Antonio, Thursday. Gregg Popovich could tie George Karl for fifth on the wins list with his 1,175th victory.

— Cleveland at Utah, Saturday. LeBron James celebrates his 33rd birthday.

— Lakers at Houston, Sunday. Los Angeles went to Houston last week and stopped the Rockets' 14-game run behind Kyle Kuzma's 38 points.

STAT LINE OF THE WEEK

Enes Kanter, Knicks: 31 points, 22 rebounds Monday in a 105-98 loss to Philadelphia. Kanter tied his career high in rebounds, fell just short of it in points and joined Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell and Bob Lanier as the only players with a 30-20 game on Christmas, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

