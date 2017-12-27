Alabama, Clemson back in playoffs after mass talent exodus

The Tigers had seven offensive starters depart, including a 4,000-yard passer, 1,000-yard receiver and 1,000-yard rusher (Wayne Gallman). Only 22.7 per cent of the offensive production returned from 2016, less than all but two of 130 FBS teams.

Saban praises the way Alabama players have embraced new roles, and sees similar results from Clemson's offence led by quarterback Kelly Bryant .

"They have really good players. They recruit well," Saban said. "And the guys that they've had step in on offence have done a fantastic job for them this year, starting with the quarterback. The receivers, the new running backs, those guys have all been very effective for them. They are almost as productive offensively as they were a year ago."

And that's saying something from a group that averaged 39 points and 503 yards per game. The 2017 Clemson offence averages a still-not-shabby 35.4 points and 448 yards.

Alabama's defence is still pretty darn good, even without a dominant pass rusher like Allen or Tim Williams and with a barrage of injuries, especially at linebacker. The Tide will be without linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton and almost certainly freshman Dylan Moses with injuries through the playoffs, along with starting safety Hootie Jones. Linebackers Christian Miller, Terrell Lewis and Mack Wilson figure to be healthier for the Sugar Bowl after returning from injuries in the regular-season finale against No. 7 Auburn.

Injuries aren't nearly as predictable as graduations and early departures but the same principle applies.

"I think what this place does a great job of is having the next man up, everyone knowing what to do no matter who goes down," Tide cornerback Levi Wallace said.

Replacing loads of talent is nothing new for either team. Alabama has produced more NFL draft picks (65) over the past nine years than any other program, including 22 first-rounders. Five Clemson players have been chosen in the first round over the past three drafts.

Despite the NFL departures and injuries, Alabama's defence still leads the nation in scoring defence, allowing just 11.5 points per game. That's even better than last year's nation-leading 13 points allowed, and the pass defence has been even better, too. Both units ranked second nationally in total yards allowed 9though Alabama's numbers last year are somewhat skewed after allowing 511 years to Watson and the Tigers).

Versatile defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick is a unanimous All-American who won the Chuck Bednarik and Jim Thorpe awards as the nation's top defensive player and defensive back, respectively.

Clemson offensive lineman Justin Falcinelli said Alabama's defence looks almost the same on film over the past three seasons and uses talent and technique to overpower offences.

"It's just some different (jersey) numbers," Falcinelli said. "They are powerful."

___

More college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Associated Press Writer Jeffrey Collins contributed to this report.

By John Zenor, The Associated Press