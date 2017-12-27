Astros star Jose Altuve named AP Male Athlete of the Year

As one of the smallest players in the majors, Altuve certainly isn't known as a slugger, but that performance made him just the 10th player in major league history and first since 2012 to hit three homers in a playoff game. Altuve's story of once being sent home from a tryout because he was too short has been well documented as he has risen to fame. But on the day his huge game led the Astros to that playoff win, he perfectly summed up the mindset he's carried since that setback.

"As soon as I cross the white line, I feel the same size as everyone else," he said.

Altuve's grit and determination is evident every time he takes the field. His teammates marvel at the fact that no matter how good he is, he's always looking to do better.

"He has four hits and he's like, 'Carlos I never had a five-hit game before, let me try to get the fifth hit,'" shortstop Carlos Correa said. "He's always striving for more. And that's what I've learned from him that makes me better every, single day."

Altuve, who grew up in Venezuela, considers Houston his second home after spending his entire professional career with the Astros. He took great pride in wearing the Houston Strong patch on his uniform throughout the playoffs as a reminder of what the city went through during the storm and how difficult the rebuilding process would be.

He said people approach him often to say thank you for helping the Astros win their first title and for being a bright spot in such a terrible time.

"We had the responsibility of making it happen for the city," the 27-year-old said. "We wanted to win the World Series for the city. We just wanted to try to see a smile from them."

Since winning the World Series, Altuve has been welcomed to Disney World by Mickey Mouse, been a guest on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and been named Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year along with Texans star J.J. Watt. Despite all this, Altuve has remained the same humble, soft-spoken man he was when he first broke into the majors in 2011.

"I don't think I'm the face of the city or the Houston Astros," he said. "I'm just another guy who is playing hard to make dreams come true. My dream was to win the World Series and I know the fans' dream was to win the World Series as well. So we are on the same page and I really enjoy my time in Houston."

By Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press