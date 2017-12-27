England 360-6 vs Australia 327 at tea on day 3

MELBOURNE, Australia — Alastair Cook survived a second dropped catch off Australia captain Steve Smith during a marathon eight-hour stay at the crease to guide England to a first-innings lead on the third day of the fourth Ashes test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Cook was dropped by Smith on 66 on day two then again on 153 on Thursday and the English opener made the Australian skipper pay dearly for his butter-fingered errors by making an unbeaten 173 to steer England to 360 for six at tea, a handy lead of 33 after England had lost two wickets before lunch and another two in the middle session.

Chris Woakes was not out 26, sharing an unbroken partnership of 53 with Cook, to help give England the lead for the first time in the series after the tourists lost the first three tests to surrender the Ashes.

After struggling on day two, Australia's bowlers were much more threatening on Thursday and briefly threatened to run through the English lower-order.

England captain Joe Root threw his wicket away on 61 when he pulled a short-pitched delivery from Pat Cummins straight to Australian spinner Nathan Lyon at square leg after batting so patiently to reach his half-century off 109 balls.

David Malan departed for 14 when he was trapped leg before wicket by Josh Hazlewood immediately after the Australians took the second new ball. Television replays suggested Malan may have got an inside edge before the ball struck him on the pads but the Englishman decided not to review the decision after consulting with Cook.

Lyon dismissed Jonny Bairstow for 22 after lunch, caught by wicketkeeper Tim Paine, then Moeen Ali for 20, when the England allrounder smashed a long hop straight Shaun Marsh at extra cover.

But the Australians could not get rid of Cook, who held firm for 487 minutes, facing 319 balls and hitting 20 boundaries in a defiant display.

The 33-year-old Cook was given a second let-off by Smith, who left the field several times during the morning session because of a stomach bug, when the Australian failed to grasp a hard-hit shot at square leg, but was otherwise a model of composure as he closed in on a possible double century.

By Julian Linden, The Associated Press