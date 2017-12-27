Rafael Nadal withdraws from Brisbane International

BRISBANE, Australia — Top-ranked Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Brisbane International due to his "late start of preparation" for the new season.

Brisbane International tournament director Cameron Pearson said Thursday that he had received word of Nadal's withdrawal earlier in the day.

The joint ATP and WTA tournament begins Sunday at Pat Rafter Arena.

Nadal, who pulled out of the ATP Finals in London after a loss to David Goffin in mid-November due pain in his right knee, had earlier tweeted: "I am sorry to announce I won't be coming to Brisbane this year. My intention was to play but I am still not ready after last year's long season and the late start of my preparation."