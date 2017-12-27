Butler rallies to 91-89 2OT win over Georgetown

WASHINGTON — Kamar Baldwin scored a career-high 31 points on 12-of-21 shooting, Kelan Martin hit the game-winner with 3 seconds left in the second overtime, and Butler rallied from 20 points down to beat Georgetown 91-89 on Wednesday night in their Big East Conference opener.

Martin scored 27 points on 10-of-20 shooting for Butler (11-3, 1-0), which trailed by 20 in the first half and 42-24 at halftime.

Baldwin's jumper tied it at 85 and his layup put Butler up 87-85 in the second overtime. Marcus Derrickson's free throw tied it 87 and the Hoyas led on two free throws by Jessie Govan. Martin tied it at 89 with a jumper and his one-handed floater in the lane was the game winner.

Sean McDermott grabbed a career-high eight rebounds for the Bulldogs, who outscored the Hoyas 50-34 in the paint and 12-4 on fast breaks. McDermott's tip-in tied it at 75 with 1 second left in regulation and his free throw tied it at 83 at the end of OT.