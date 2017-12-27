Nash scores 2 goals as surging Bruins beat Senators 5-1

BOSTON — Riley Nash scored two goals, Kevan Miller got his first of the season and the surging Boston Bruins beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Wednesday night for their 14th win in 18 games.

Tuukka Rask stopped 25 shots for the Bruins, improving to 9-0-1 in his past 10 games. Rask was selected the NHL's first star for last week.

Danton Heinen and David Backes also scored for Boston in the first meeting between the teams since Ottawa beat the Bruins in the opening round of the playoffs last spring. Nash also had an assist on Miller's goal.

Thomas Chabot scored and Craig Anderson made 18 saves for struggling Ottawa, which lost for the ninth time in 11 games (2-7-2).

The Bruins scored twice in the opening 8 1/2 minutes.

Miller skated quickly to a rebound in the right circle and unloaded a rising shot that sailed over Anderson's shoulder 5:22 into the game. Heinen redirected a perfect pass from Ryan Spooner at the edge of the crease to make it 2-0. Spooner skated down the right wing and sent a backhand pass to the net.

Nash then blocked defenceman Erik Karlsson's shot at the point and broke in on a partial breakaway before beating Anderson with a wrister to his glove side, making it 3-0 just 1:25 into the second.

Chabot sliced it to 3-1 on a slap shot from the right point, but Nash answered for Boston with his second goal.

He broke in down the left wing, shifted the puck from his forehand to backhand and faked out Anderson before tucking the puck in just between the netminder's right skate and the left post.

Senators defenceman Fredrik Claesson was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for a check to the head of forward Noel Acciari in the opening period.