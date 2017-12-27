Barford scores 19, Arkansas wins season-high 5th straight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jaylen Barford scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half to help Arkansas put away CSU Bakersfield with a 95-68 win on Wednesday night.

The win is a season-high fifth straight for the Razorbacks (10-2), who have been 26th in The Associated Press poll in each of the last two weeks and are nearing their first ranking since the end of the 2014-15 season.

Barford finished 8 of 12 from the field and hit 3 of 5 3-pointers, scoring eight straight points late in the second half as Arkansas put the game out of reach against a Roadrunners (7-8) team that trailed by only four at halftime.

Five players finished in double figures for the Razorbacks, with Daryl Macon adding 16 points, Anton Beard 15, Darious Hall a career-high 14 and Dustin Thomas 10.

Jarkel Joiner scored 12 points to lead CSU Bakersfield, and Rickey Holden and Justin Davis added 11 points each in the loss.

BIG PICTURE

CSU Bakersfield: The Roadrunners reached the NCAA Tournament two years ago and the NIT semifinals last season, but they lost three of five starters from that team — and they have now lost six of their last nine games. Joiner was only 3 of 11 from the field on Wednesday night, and CSU Bakersfield shot only 34.4 per cent (22 of 64) in the loss.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks led by as many as 11 points in the first half before settling for a 42-38 halftime edge, their smallest lead at the break at home this season. Arkansas had outscored its first six home opponents by an average of 20 points in the first half, and its previous smallest home halftime lead was eight points in a win over Minnesota on Dec. 9.

UP NEXT

CSU Bakersfield is at Utah Valley on Jan. 6.