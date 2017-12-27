Crosby, Malkin score in shootout, Penguins beat Blue Jackets

PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin scored in the shootout, and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied past the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Crosby and Malkin both beat Sergei Bobrovsky between the legs in the shootout. Matt Murray stopped Pierre-Luc Dubois and then Artemi Panarin to clinch the win.

Crosby thought he had scored the game-winner 23 seconds into overtime, but the goal was overturned because of goaltender interference by Brian Dumoulin.

Four of the last five regular-season meetings between the Penguins and Blue Jackets have gone to overtime. Pittsburgh needed a big third-period rally in this one.

Malkin and Phil Kessel both scored third-period power-play goals for Pittsburgh, while Jake Guentzel netted the equalizer with 1:40 left in regulation. Conor Sheary also scored his 10th for the Penguins, who rallied from three two-goal deficits, including two in the third period. Murray made 29 saves in regulation.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins, who are near the bottom of the Metropolitan Division standings, had just three wins in their last nine games before Wednesday.

Panarin, playing in his 200th NHL game, scored his ninth and 10th goals of the season for the Blue Jackets. He has eight goals and 21 points in his last 21 games. Sonny Milano scored his sixth and Boone Jenner added his fourth for the Blue Jackets, who lost for the fifth time in eight games. Bobrovsky stopped 32 shots in regulation.

Kessel cut the Penguins' deficit to one with a power-play goal early in the third period, but Panarin, for the second time in the game, restored the Blue Jackets' two-goal lead later in the period.

Malkin scored a power-play goal with 5:36 remaining before Guentzel tied it with 1:40 to play. Patric Hornqvist's wrap-around attempt came to Guentzel in front, and he finished from the top of the crease.

The Penguins beat Columbus six days ago in a shootout but was shut out by Anaheim at home two nights later. Pittsburgh had gone 75 games, including playoffs, without being shut out before Saturday's loss.