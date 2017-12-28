Butler's 39 points lift Wolves past Nuggets, 128-125 in OT

The Wolves played the overtime period without Towns, who fouled out late in the fourth quarter, and point guard Jeff Teague, who limped off the court in the final 20 seconds with what appeared to be a left leg injury. Gibson fouled out on Denver's first possession in overtime, leaving the Wolves without three starters for the game's most crucial stretch. But as long as one of them was Butler, they were in fine shape.

"I hope everyone's recognizing how special he is," Thibodeau said. "He's changed everything for us. Big play after big play. Guards everyone. Hustle plays. Tough rebounds. In traffic. Passes, shots, free throws. Everything."

Minnesota led by as many as 19 points and was ahead 109-100 after Wiggins' four-point player with just under three minutes to play in regulation. But Denver stormed back and Barton hit a pair of free throws to send the game to overtime tied at 114.

"Down 19 points, second half, second night of a back-to-back, we could've very easily have folded and just rolled over," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. "I loved the fact that our guys never did that. We competed."

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Lyles has scored in double digits in Denver's last seven games. ... The Nuggets are 2-4 on the back end of back-to-backs this year. After beating Utah on Tuesday, they are 5-1 on the front end. ... Denver had held its previous three opponents below 86 points, its longest such streak since 2012.

Timberwolves: F Nemanja Bjelica played his second straight game after missing the previous 15 with a sprained foot. He finished with one point and three rebounds in 10 minutes. ... Minnesota's 71-point first half was its highest-scoring half this season. ... Minnesota improved to 19-6 against the Western Conference and 7-1 against the Northwest Division.

GOING DEEP

The Timberwolves came into the game 29th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game at 8.1, but they already had nine (on 18 attempts) by halftime and finished the night 12 for 29 from beyond the arc. They made their first five 3-pointers on consecutive shots by Towns, Teague, Wiggins (twice) and Butler to build an early lead.

That included a 4-for-4 start by Wiggins, a 30 per cent 3-point shooter on the season who had made just 13 of 50 3-pointers in December going into Wednesday's game. His five on the night were the most for any Timberwolf this season.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host Philadelphia on Saturday.

Timberwolves: At Milwaukee on Thursday.

By Patrick Donnelly, The Associated Press