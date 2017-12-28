Shiffrin beats Holdener, Hansdotter for World Cup slalom win

LIENZ, Austria — Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin held on to a big first-run lead to win a women's World Cup slalom on Thursday.

Backed by a 1.14-second lead from the opening leg, Shiffrin avoided risks and posted only the 11th-fastest time in the final run to beat second-place Wendy Holdener of Switzerland by 0.89 seconds.

Frida Hansdotter of Sweden was 1.22 behind in third, and Bernadette Schild of Austria was a further 0.55 behind in fourth.

Sweden's Estelle Alphand, daughter of former ski racer Luc Alphand, posted the fastest second-run time and finished fifth for her first career top-10 result.