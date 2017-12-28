"In a very short time I received a lot of offers from different parts of world," he said.

Carvalhal has been given a contract for only the second half of the season at Swansea, but there is an option to extend it.

"We felt we needed to get the managerial situation resolved as soon as possible and while the timing is not always perfect, we can look forward to the second half of the campaign with renewed optimism," Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins said.

One of the symbols of Swansea's struggles this season has been Renato Sanches. The winger left Bayern Munich on loan in an unexpected move in the summer transfer window, but he has failed to demonstrate in the Premier League why he was once being talked about as Portugal's natural heir to Cristiano Ronaldo barely a year ago.

One of Carvalhal's missions is to revive the fortunes of his 20-year-old compatriot.

"He needs confidence," Carvalhal said. "It is easy to forget because he has played for Benfica and the Portuguese national team that he is still only a kid. He needs a role in the team. With time he and the other players will understand the different roles they have in the team.

"He will be involved in the dynamic and when he understands what we want, he will be a completely different player."

That could depend on Carvalhal's ability to bring the free-flowing football back to Swansea, but for now gritty results are required to amass points.

"He has built up a lot of experience over the years which will ensure the team is structured and organized," Jenkins said. "He is driven and ambitious and while he has a big challenge ahead of him, I know he will tackle it without fear."

It is not the first time hiring Carvalhal has seemed a gamble. He had been out of work for three years when he was handed his first job in England in 2015 by Sheffield Wednesday.

Before then, he had mostly drifted around jobs in Portuguese leagues but there were also stints in Greece and Turkey.

Among the career highlights was leading third-tier Portuguese club Leixoes into the now-defunct UEFA Cup in 2002 after reaching the final of the Portuguese Cup. He later steered Vitoria Setubal into the Portuguese top-flight, returned to the UEFA Cup via a sixth-place finish and won the Portuguese League Cup.

His highest profile jobs came between 2009 and 2012 when he coached Sporting Lisbon and Besiktas in Turkey.

Rob Harris is at www.twitter.com/RobHarris and www.facebook.com/RobHarrisReports

AP Premier League coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague

By Rob Harris, The Associated Press