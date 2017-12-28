Panthers-Falcons Capsule

FALCONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (10), PASS (9)

FALCONS Defence — OVERALL (10), RUSH (8), PASS (12)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Falcons can clinch playoff spot with win or Seattle loss to Arizona. Panthers already have playoff spot and can clinch NFC South with win and Saints loss or tie. Panthers can also win division with tie and Saints loss. Panthers can clinch first-round bye with win, Saints loss or tie, Vikings loss and Rams loss or tie. ... Panthers 5-2 on road. ... Carolina 9-1 when positive or even in turnover differential. ... Panthers QB Cam Newton 2-4 vs. Falcons in hometown of Atlanta. ... Newton has engineered winning drives in two of last three weeks. He has 15 winning drives during career. ... Newton has 54 career touchdowns rushing, most by any NFL quarterback. ... Newton has thrown for at least 3,000 yards in all seven NFL seasons. ... RB Christian McCaffrey tied for NFL lead for receptions by rookie (75). ... RB Jonathan Stewart has TD rushing in last three road games. ... WR Devin Funchess averaging 84 yards receiving per game with two TDs in last two road games. ... Panthers have 15 sacks and 10 takeaways in last three games. ... DE Julius Peppers has 20 career fumble recoveries, including two last week. Peppers has five sacks in last six road games. ... Peppers and DE Mario Addison only NFC teammates with 10-plus sacks. ... DT Kawann Short has 3 1/2 sacks and forced fumble in last three games. ... Falcons 4-3 at home in first season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. ... Falcons have minus-5 turnover margin after two turnovers, one takeaway against Saints last week. Panthers are plus-2. ... Falcons QB Matt Ryan has 19 TD passes, 12 INTs after finishing 2016 with 38 TD passes, seven INTs. ... Ryan has 94.1 passer rating in 19 career games against Panthers. ... WR Julio Jones third in NFL with 1,364 yards receiving. ... LB Deion Jones leads Falcons with three INTs, tied for most in NFL for a linebacker, and 128 tackles. Jones only NFL player with at least 125 tackles, three INTs. ... DE Takk McKinley's six sacks tied for second most for Falcons rookie. ... Fantasy Tip: Falcons RB Tevin Coleman has four rushing TDs in last five home games. He'll be trying for third straight game against Carolina with TD. He had TD catch last week against Saints.

By The Associated Press