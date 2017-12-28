Oilers sign Hebig to entry-level contract

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed undrafted free agent forward Cameron Hebig to a three-year entry-level contract.

Hebig, 20, has appeared in all 34 regular season games with the Western Hockey League's Saskatoon Blades this season, posting 51 points (28 goals, 23 assists) and 26 penalty minutes.

The six-foot, 182-pound forward leads Saskatoon in points (51), goals (28), power play goals (10), shots (174) and game-winning goals (3). His 51 points rank him 11th in the WHL.

The Saskatoon native has accumulated 184 points (83 goals, 101 assists) and 118 penalty minutes in 231 career WHL games.