Chiefs-Broncos Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chiefs aim for first five-game winning streak in series since winning six straight over Denver from 1970-73. Before current four-game losing streak to Chiefs, Broncos had won seven straight against Kansas City. ... Broncos missing playoffs for second straight season since winning Super Bowl 50. ... Chiefs AFC West winners for second consecutive season. ... QB Alex Smith leads NFL with 104.7 rating but rookie Patrick Mahomes gets start Sunday as Chiefs get look at 2017 first-round pick. ... Rookie Kareem Hunt ranks second in league with 1,292 rushing yards. ... WR Tyreek Hill (1,183) can become first Chief since Tony Gonzalez in 2004 with 1,200 receiving yards. ... TE Travis Kelce has 394 receiving yards and two TDs in last three games vs. Denver. ... In last five games against Broncos, LB Justin Houston has 10 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. ... CB Marcus Peters had 45-yard fumble return for TD and interception in last meeting. ... QB Paxton Lynch makes his second start of season. He threw for 41 yards against Oakland on Nov. 26, then spent fourth quarter sobbing on sideline over sprained left ankle. ... RB C.J. Anderson 54 yards shy of becoming first Broncos RB since Knowshon Moreno in 2013 to top 1,000 yards rushing. Anderson has 291 scrimmage yards in last two games. ... WR Demaryius Thomas needs 108 yards for sixth consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season. Since 2012, Thomas ranks second in NFL with 569 catches, third with 7,762 yards, and fourth with 50 TD receptions. ... WR Bennie Fowler III had 76-yard TD catch in last home game vs. Kansas City. ... OLB Von Miller has 11 tackles for loss and eight sacks in last seven games vs. Chiefs. Miller's 83 1/2 career sacks are most in NFL since he entered league in 2011. His six seasons with double-digit sacks are most in franchise history. ... ILB Brandon Marshall leads team with 101 tackles and CB Bradley Roby leads team with 17 pass breakups. ... Fantasy Tip: Expect Broncos to try to get Anderson over 1,000 yards, but it'll be difficult for Thomas to reach 1,000 yards with Lynch under centre and offensive co-ordinator Bill Musgrave dialing down playbook for 2016 first-round pick making his fourth career start.

