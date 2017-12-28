Russia, Finland earn wins at world junior championships

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Artur Kayumov and Georgi Ivanov scored third-period goals to lead Russia to a 5-2 victory over Switzerland at world junior hockey championships on Thursday.

Kim Kostin and Vladislav Syomin each had a goal and an assist, Andrei Svechnikov had two assists and Vitali Abramov scored an empty-netter for the Russians, who are 1-1 in preliminary play after losing to the Czech Republic on the opening day of the tournament.

Marco Miranda and Ken Jager scored for Switzerland. Philip Wuthrich made 32 saves. Jager's goal tied the game at 2-2 early in the third period before Kaymov scored the go-ahead goal with 8:58 remaining.

Earlier, Juuso Valimaki and Henri Jokiharju both had a goal and assist for Finland in a 4-1 victory over Denmark.