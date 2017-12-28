Timberwolves PG Teague sidelined by sprained knee

MILWAUKEE — Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jeff Teague is day to day with a left knee injury.

Teague's Grade 1 MCL sprain was welcome news for Minnesota, which feared he had a more serious issue. Teague had an MRI at Mayo Clinic on Thursday.

"It's about as good as you can hope for," coach Tom Thibodeau said. "No structural damage. He didn't have much swelling. He was walking around today."

Thibodeau said Teague had the same issue earlier in his career.

"The fact that he had this injury once before when he was a rookie, so I think he understands what he has to go through," he said.

The 29-year-old Teague was ruled out for Minnesota's game at Milwaukee.

Teague limped off the court in the final minute of the fourth quarter of the team's overtime victory over Denver on Wednesday night. Teague had 11 points and 10 assists in the win.

Teague is averaging 13.4 points, 7.3 assists and a career-high 34.2 minutes per game in his first season with the Timberwolves. He missed four games last month because of an Achilles injury.

