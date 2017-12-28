Allen, Daly lift Delaware past Cornell 97-96 in OT

NEWARK, Del. — Ryan Allen scored a career-high 24 points, Ryan Daly had 19, including four free throws in the final five seconds of overtime, and Delaware outlasted Cornell 97-96 on Thursday despite two players scoring more than 30 points for the Big Red.

Daly made two free throws for a 95-92 lead and after Matt Morgan made 1 of 2 for Cornell, Daly iced the game with 3 seconds left. Morgan hit a 3 at the buzzer.

Anthony Mosley added 18 points and Eric Carter had 15 for the Blue Hens (7-6).

Stone Gettings had 39 points for Cornell (5-6), the third-highest total in school history — but a record for a junior — and tied for sixth in the NCAA this season. Morgan had 34 points, nine in overtime, 11 rebounds and seven assists.