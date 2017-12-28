Clemson's shocking loss came at just the right time

When coach Dabo Swinney entered the locker room that night in Syracuse, he assured his team that all their goals — an ACC title, a national championship — were still within reach.

Team leaders such as Wilkins reiterated that message in the days and weeks to come.

"We'll be fine," he told his teammates. "We had a loss last year and were still able to accomplish great things. Don't lose confidence in us. We're still a really good team. We just had one bad night."

But make no mistake, it was a really bad night.

So bad, in fact, that Clemson is trying to pull off an accomplishment that hasn't been done in 40 years — win a national title after losing to a sub-.500 team during the regular season.

In 1977, Notre Dame bounced back from a 20-13 loss at Ole Miss (which would go on to finish 5-6) by winning its final 10 games, culminating with a 38-10 blowout of then-No. 1 Texas in the Cotton Bowl.

Timing is everything, of course.

The huge blemish on Clemson's resume was largely overlooked by the time the selection committee made its choices for the College Football Playoff, anointing the Tigers with the No. 1 seed.

Contrast that with Alabama, which took its only loss in the regular-season finale to Auburn. That defeat — on the road against a much tougher opponent — kept the Crimson Tide out of the Southeastern Conference championship game and left it on the brink of being excluded from the playoff after being ranked No. 1 by The Associated Press all season.

In the end, Alabama claimed the final spot ahead of a two-loss Ohio State team that won the Big Ten title, making the Tide the most debated choice among the playoff contenders.

"If we had lost early in the season, it probably wouldn't have been a big deal," Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts said.

Clemson's loss came at just the right time, providing a jarring but necessary lesson to a group of players still riding the coattails of a national championship season.

"When you become a really good program in college football, it's not just about having great players," defensive end Clelin Ferrell said. "You're going to get everybody's best. Every team is going to be dialed in on every aspect. A lot of teams put their whole season into beating us."

The Tigers emerged from Syracuse a different team, a team truly capable of winning another championship.

Now, it's almost like that night never really happened.

