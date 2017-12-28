Shepard's double-double leads Irish over Syracuse, 87-72

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Junior Jessica Shepard, playing despite a sprained ankle, had 24 points and 12 rebounds as No. 2 Notre Dame pulled away from upset-minded Syracuse for an 87-72 Atlantic Coast Conference victory on Thursday night.

Jackie Young tied her career-high with 23 points, Kathryn Westbeld had 16 with the help of three 3-pointers and Arike Ogunbowale had 12 points for the Irish (12-1), who finished with a 40-39 edge on the boards.

Sophomore point guard Tiana Mangakahia had a game-high 26 points, eight assists and nine rebounds to lead Syracuse (12-2). Miranda Drummond added 15 points.

The Orange had two short-lived leads in the third quarter after Syracuse coach Quentin Hillsman drew a technical foul with 7:50 to go in the third period. But an 11-0 run led by Shepard, Young and Ogunbowale coincided with a 3-minute scoring drought by Syracuse to send the Irish into the fourth quarter with a 64-58 lead.