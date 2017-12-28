No. 23 Seton Hall rallies to beat No. 25 Creighton

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Khadeen Carrington hit a go-ahead layup with 2:05 to play and No. 23 Seton Hall rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit to defeat No. 25 Creighton 90-84 in the Big East Conference opener for both schools on Thursday night.

Desi Rodriguez led the Pirates (12-2, 1-0 Big East) with 23 points. Carrington finished with 18, Myles Powell had 17 and Angel Delgado added 18 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out late.

Martin Krampelj had a career-high 23 points and 10 rebounds for Creighton (10-3, 0-1), which had a five-game winning streak snapped. Marcus Foster, who hurt his right leg early, finished with 14, but only two in the second half. Khyri Thomas had 13 for the Bluejays, who did not score in the final 3:32.

Foster hit a jumper at that point to give Creighton an 84-83 lead. Carrington hit his layup off a baseline drive more than a minute later to put the Pirates ahead. Michael Nzei added a free throw with 1:29 to go to make it a two-point game and Carrington added two free throws with 19.5 seconds left to extend the lead to four points.

Rodriguez closed out the scoring with two free throws with 12 seconds to go.

The Hall outscored Creighton 48-31 in the second half, hitting 16 of 30 shots from the field.

Creighton shot 54 per cent in the first half in taking a 53-42 lead with the last two points coming on a length of the court drive and layup by Foster at the buzzer.

The Bluejays extended the lead to 13 points early in the second half before Seton Hall came roaring back with a 17-5 spurt, cutting the lead to 63-62 on a layup by Rodriguez with 13:35 to play.

Creighton re-opened the lead to 71-63 with an 8-1 run that featured two dunks by Krampelj.

However, Seton Hall would not be denied in winning its first home game against a fellow Top 25 team since 2001.