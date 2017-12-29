Auston Matthews scores for Maple Leafs in Arizona homecoming

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Auston Matthews scored in Toronto's three-goal first period in his Arizona homecoming to help the Maple Leafs beat the Coyotes 7-4 on Thursday night.

Facing the Coyotes in Arizona for the second time in his career, the 20-year-old Matthews scored in his second straight game after missing six because of concussion-like symptoms.

With Toronto off since beating the Rangers on Saturday night in New York, Matthews spent the Christmas break with his family in Scottsdale. He feasted on mother Ema's cooking and played golf with father Brian and younger sister Breyana, an accomplished junior golfer.

The family was out in full force at Gila River Arena in the Maple Leafs' only Arizona visit of the season. Thousands of fans wore Toronto jerseys, with Matthews' No. 34 the most popular.