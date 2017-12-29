LIENZ, Austria — Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany built a slim lead in the opening run of a women's World Cup giant slalom on Friday.
The 2010 Olympic gold medallist edged defending overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States by 0.05 seconds.
Five more skiers finished within three tenths of Rebensburg's time: Slovenia's Tina Robnik and Ana Drev, Italy's Federica Brignone and Sofia Goggia, and French world champion Tessa Worley.
Former overall champions Lara Gut of Switzerland and Anna Veith of Austria, who both returned from knee injuries this season, trailed by 0.78 and 2.05, respectively.
Rebensburg overtook Shiffrin atop the discipline standings, while the American remained in the overall World Cup lead.
By The Associated Press
LIENZ, Austria — Federica Brignone took a women's World Cup giant slalom on Friday to give the Italian team its first win of the season.
Ranked fourth after the opening leg, Brignone posted the fourth-fastest time and edged first-run leader Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany by 0.04 seconds.
Overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States was 0.08 behind in third, and French world champion Tessa Worley trailed by 0.26 in fourth.
It was Brignone's sixth career win, and fourth in GS.
Rebensburg overtook Shiffrin atop the discipline standings, while the American remained in the overall World Cup lead.
By The Associated Press
