LIENZ, Austria — Federica Brignone took a women's World Cup giant slalom on Friday to give the Italian team its first win of the season.

Ranked fourth after the opening leg, Brignone posted the fourth-fastest time and edged first-run leader Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany by 0.04 seconds.

Overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States was 0.08 behind in third, and French world champion Tessa Worley trailed by 0.26 in fourth.

It was Brignone's sixth career win, and fourth in GS.

Rebensburg overtook Shiffrin atop the discipline standings, while the American remained in the overall World Cup lead.

By The Associated Press